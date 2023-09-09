UK marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

BALLATER, UNITED KINGDOM-King Charles III on Friday thanked the public for their support in his first year as monarch and paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death. In a short statement, the 74-year-old British head of state recalled the “great affection” for his mother, her life and public service. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added. Commemorations were low key on Friday, with the king -- who is at his sprawling Scottish Highland estate of Balmoral -- not expected at any official engagement. He and wife Camilla, along with the queen’s niece and nephew, attended nearby Crathie Kirk, the late monarch’s place of worship, for private prayers and a moment of reflection. Charles, dressed in a red tartan kilt, talked to well-wishers gathered outside the church after the event. His mother, who was on the throne for a record-breaking 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral aged 96 after a period of declining health. Flowers were left at the gate of the estate on Friday. Throughout her reign she did not publicly mark her accession, as it was also the anniversary of her own father King George VI’s death in 1952.