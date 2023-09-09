UNICEF provided water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in 1100 schools

LAHORE - Wilbroad Ngam­bi, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF-Punjab has said that the UNI­CEF has been undertaking groundbreak­ing efforts to en­hance education and literacy in Pakistan, mark­ing a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to child welfare. Speaking at a ceremony commemorating International Literacy Day at Alhamra, Ngambi highlighted UNI­CEF’s vital role in supporting educational initiatives across the country. For the first time in Pakistan, UNICEF has collabo­rated with the Education Department to organize learning camps during summer breaks, focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy. These camps have already reached over 80,000 children, including more than 22,000 out-of-school and work­ing children. Ngambi emphasized the im­portance of such programs in fostering educational growth. “UNICEF’s collabora­tion with the Education Department ex­tends beyond the summer camps,” Ngambi stated. “We have played a pivotal role in the development of the Education Sector Plan for Education 2019/20-2023/24 and in establishing Early Learning Standards, reinforcing our commitment to a brighter future for Pakistani children,”Wilbroad Ngambi said. Wilbroad Ngambihighlighted various initiatives undertaken by UNICEF to promote education in Punjab. He said that the UNICEF is actively supporting the operation of 1000 non-formal centers aimed at enrolling 40,000 out-of-school children. Additionally, UNICEF is running an Afternoon School Programme in prima­ry schools to facilitate middle-class educa­tion, reaching out to over 52,000 children. To lay a strong educational foundation, he said the UNICEF has facilitated the establishment of 9,374 Early Childhood Education classes in government schools. This year alone, more than 4,000 teach­ers, caregivers, and head teachers have received training through UNICEF’s initia­tives. Wilbroad Ngambialso highlighted UNICEF’s crucial response during natural disasters. During floods, UNICEF provided Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in 1100 schools, creating safe en­vironments for over 140,000 children in Rajanpur and DG Khan. The organization also established 228 Temporary Learn­ing Centers, benefiting more than 37,000 children, and distributed school bags and other stationery to 74,501 boys and girls affected by these crises. In addition to these efforts, UNICEF has been instrumen­tal in supporting enrollment campaigns and assisting the Literacy Department in commemorating Literacy Day in all 36 dis­tricts of Punjab. These events include liter­acy walks, awareness campaigns, drawing competitions, debates, and various other activities that reinforce the importance of education and literacy in society. Wilbroad Ngambi expressed UNICEF’s unwavering commitment to improving the educational landscape in Pakistan, ensuring that ev­ery child has the opportunity to learn and grow. He emphasized that collaboration between UNICEF and the government is crucial in achieving these objectives and transforming the lives of children across