Woman, infant daughter found dead at father’s residence

HYDERABAD - A woman and her infant daughter were found shot dead in a house in Qasimabad area here on Friday in the limits of Qasimabad police station. According to the police, the incident bore hallmarks of suicide as they found a pistol in the deceased woman’s hand. An official identified the deceased woman as 28 years old Resham Chandio and her daughter as one-year-old Ammara. The official said Chandio returned to her father Iftikhar Chandio’s home in Qasimabad a day ago after reportedly developing differences with her husband Abdul Fateh Chandio who lived in Kotri, Jamshoro.