Saturday, September 09, 2023
Woman, infant daughter found dead at father’s residence

September 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - A wom­an and her infant daughter were found shot dead in a house in Qasimabad area here on Friday in the limits of Qasi­mabad police station. Accord­ing to the police, the incident bore hallmarks of suicide as they found a pistol in the de­ceased woman’s hand. An of­ficial identified the deceased woman as 28 years old Resh­am Chandio and her daughter as one-year-old Ammara. The official said Chandio returned to her father Iftikhar Chan­dio’s home in Qasimabad a day ago after reportedly de­veloping differences with her husband Abdul Fateh Chandio who lived in Kotri, Jamshoro.

