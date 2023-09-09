Zaka Ashraf is serious about cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Junaid Zia

PESHAWAR - General Manager Domestic Cricket, Pak­istan Cricket Board (PCB), Jun­aid Zia has said that PCB Man­agement Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf is serious about cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said this while talking to media persons here during his visit to hold a meeting with the KP Caretaker Sports Minister Najeebullah Khan Marwat to discuss PCB’s help in the com­pletion of both international standard cricket venues in Pe­shawar – Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, as more than 85 per­cent of construction work has been completed and the re­maining is pending since long due to financial crunch in the province. Junaid Zia said that the PCB is ready to play its role in the completion of work on both international cricket ven­ues to conduct the upcoming PSL-9 matches in March to April next year. “We want to conduct PSL-9 matches in KP. A new tal­ent in the cricket team is com­ing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is very encouraging.”