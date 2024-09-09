Monday, September 09, 2024
10 power pilferers detected in Chuhng area

NEWS WIRE
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team detected ten electricity thieves during an anti-power theft operation in the Chuhng area here Sunday. The team head by Chuhng Sub-Division Officer (SDO) found that the pilferers were stealing electricity by illegally hooking wires on the transmission line of LESCO. The inspection team seized the wires used in electricity theft and disconnected the illegal connections, besides submitting FIR applications against all the electricity thieves with the local police station. The LESCO has also initiated proceedings to charge detection bills to the accused.

