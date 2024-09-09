20 dead in 1387 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE - At least twenty persons were killed and 1511 injured in 1387 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 660 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 851 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 800 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 152 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 275 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 303 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list. According to the data 1249 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 127 cars, 34 vans, 9 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 125 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.