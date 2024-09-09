26.2 million children out of school, says Ministry of Education report

The Ministry of Education has reported to the National Assembly that there are 26.2 million children out of school. The report reveals that 10.77 million children aged 5 to 9 years are not enrolled in school, including 4.97 million boys and 5.8 million girls.

Additionally, 4.93 million children aged 10 to 12 years are missing out on middle school education, with 2.1 million boys and 2.83 million girls affected.

The report also highlights that 4.55 million children are deprived of high school education, comprising 2.31 million boys and 2.24 million girls. Furthermore, 5.95 million children are not receiving higher secondary education, including 2.99 million boys and 2.96 million girls.