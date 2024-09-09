4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjoining areas

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 struck the Swat district and surrounding areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday.

According to the details, the tremor, originating from the Hindu Kush Mountain range in Afghanistan, had a depth of 151 km. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Residents, in their fear, recited the Kalma-e-Tayyaba and evacuated their homes.

Last week, KP experienced earthquake tremors in Swat, Malakand, and Shangla, causing widespread panic among the people. Additionally, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported a 5 magnitude earthquake in the region with its epicenter also in the Hindu Kush mountains, but at a shallower depth of 104 km.

Earlier in August, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake affected Islamabad and various cities across KP and Punjab. According to NSMC, the epicenter of this quake was again in the Hindu Kush range, with a depth of 215 km.

Despite the widespread tremors in cities including Islamabad, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Chitral, as well as Punjab cities such as Multan, Gujranwala, Chiniot, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha, there were no reports of significant damage or casualties.