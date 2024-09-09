Monday, September 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

60 Kanal state land reclaimed

APP
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The district administration claimed to have reclaimed 60 Kanals of land of old Airport of the Pakistan Air Force from a Qabza mafia at Chak Jhumra. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that land grabbers had illegally occupied 60 Kanals of land of old Airport of the Pakistan Air Force situated at Chak No.187-RB. A team of district administration, on special directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nasir Nadeem, conducted an operation against the Qabza mafia and reclaimed the land by removing their all kinds of structures with heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, the district administration also retrieved GRO-III land at Chak No.189-RB by demolishing illegal structures of land grabbers. Further action against the Qabza mafia is under progress, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1725764422.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024