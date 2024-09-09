A Plant without Fruit?

“You reap what you sow” is a proverb that suggests future consequences are inevitably shaped by present actions. It means that the result is determined by the action. I feel this saying applies to the new education policy by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (a positive and much-needed initiative). However, after speaking with various institutions, teachers, and other stakeholders, I am led to conclude that this policy is a plant that will bear neither shade nor fruit. This doesn’t imply that the seed is flawed or incapable of producing fruit, but rather that neither the gardener nor the owner seems to care. The HEC believes its job is done by introducing the policy, leaving the implementation to the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Meanwhile, the universities remain passive, as there is no oversight to hold them accountable. Statutory bodies such as the senate and syndicate have either become dormant or compromised. Appointments to statutory positions like Registrar, Controller, Treasurer, Dean, etc., have been deemed almost sinful in the eyes of vice-chancellors. The culture of hierarchy has been replaced by a culture of flattery. I fear that universities will treat this new policy in the same way they have treated previous ones. It seems they are trying to maintain old traditions under the guise of new HEC policies.

It is important to note that the HEC has the authority to formulate policies, guiding principles, and priorities for higher education institutions, as well as to evaluate their performance. One of the main objectives of the Modern University Governance Programme is to prepare university management for adopting change. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the HEC to maintain continuous checks and balances on the HEIs to ensure their policies bear fruit. However, the HEC is not solely responsible for the implementation of the new policy. The federal and provincial governments, as well as the higher education institutions and their leadership, must also play their part in ensuring the successful implementation of the new graduate and undergraduate policy.

As I previously expressed in one of my earlier columns, I regret to say that several universities have still failed to implement the policies, even after their enactment in 2023. Some critical suggestions that require serious attention include the need for immediate statistical data and evidence in the form of reports or documents regarding admissions under the new policy from Fall 2023 to Fall 2024. This should include the number of HEIs that have implemented the policies, the admission procedures adopted, sample GRE question papers and answer sheets from university tests, department offerings and combination options, the number of intra-disciplinary admissions, and statutes or regulations amended under the guidance of the new policies.

There is also a need to understand the benefits of “offering” within the undergraduate policy. Are the HEIs preparing their curricula in accordance with the “offering” guidelines? What is the value of a single minor, double minor, or double major? Furthermore, the UGEP and GEP policies have caused some confusion regarding the definitions of “intra-disciplinary,” “inter-disciplinary,” and “allied” subjects. A detailed document from the HEC should clarify these terms and outline interdisciplinary, intradisciplinary, and cross-disciplinary programmes and qualifications, covering broad, narrow, and specific fields.

Achieving the beneficial objectives of an internship in eight weeks is also challenging in Pakistan, particularly when there is no incentive for internal and external supervisors of internships and capstone projects. Additionally, the PhD dissertation evaluation policy is not only illogical but also unfair to disciplines within the arts and humanities. It would be helpful if the HEC prepared and uploaded a recorded video for university faculty and students to better understand the undergraduate and graduate education policies. The HEC should also organise orientation sessions and train-the-trainer (TTT) workshops at the university level.

The Higher Education Commission and HEIs could avoid much trouble, failure, and waste through prompt intervention in both the understanding and implementation of the HEC’s undergraduate and graduate policies. They must fulfil their duties in a timely manner. If they procrastinate, both students and society will suffer. It is always better to tackle a problem immediately rather than postponing it, as delays will only make it worse. Time is a valuable resource, and if things are not organised promptly, they will take even longer to resolve.

Dr. Arshad Munir

The writer is a professor of Islamic Studies at Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, and can be reached at amunir@gudgk.edu.pk