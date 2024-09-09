Accountability court bars NAB from Toshakhana case

An Accountability Court in Islamabad has barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from pursuing the new Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The court has issued a written order transferring the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) court.

Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich ruled that, following amendments in the law, the case does not fall under NAB’s jurisdiction as the alleged corruption value is less than Rs. 500 million. The case has been transferred to FIA Special Judge Central, who will also address bail pleas filed by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The written order noted, “According to amended section 4(d) of NAO, 1999, the case which is not triable by this court under amended NAO, 1999 shall, after examination of the record and with the assistance of the National Accountability Bureau, be referred to the appropriate court.”

The court directed that copies of its order be sent to the Chairman of NAB and the Director General of FIA.

NAB has accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi of being involved in the unauthorized sale of valuable items, including brand watches and diamond and gold jewelry. The bureau claims the couple sold these items without legally owning or depositing them in the Toshakhana as required by law.

On July 13, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were arrested in connection with this new Toshakhana reference shortly after their acquittal in the Iddat case. The NAB team, led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, arrested them from Adiala Jail.