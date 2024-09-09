AI Dilemma

Artificial intelligence is advancing the world at an unimaginable pace. Whether we realise it or not, we are all connected to AI in some way, and it is profoundly impacting our lives. The line between work done by humans and AI is becoming increasingly blurred. Among the many AI tools available, ChatGPT has become especially popular, particularly among students who use it for studying and research purposes.

While ChatGPT is an incredibly helpful tool, many educators often criticise its use and advise students to limit their reliance on it. Like every coin, ChatGPT has two sides—both pros and cons. On the positive side, it saves time by aggregating vast amounts of information from multiple sources and presenting it within seconds. It can clarify complex topics and make them as clear as day. Moreover, proficiency with AI tools can prepare students for future job markets, where such skills will be invaluable. However, the downside lies in over-reliance. Some students treat ChatGPT as a crutch, depending on it entirely and neglecting their own intellectual efforts. This dependence can hinder their ability to think critically and may lead to mental laziness, affecting other areas of life as well. This also raises ethical concerns, such as data privacy and potential bias in AI algorithms, which must be carefully considered.

To address this issue, both students and teachers need to collaborate on how to use AI tools effectively. The role of educators is evolving in an AI-driven world, and they must focus on fostering creativity, problem-solving, and critical analysis—areas where AI can complement but not replace human instruction. Additionally, students should be encouraged to take personal responsibility for their learning, using AI as a tool to enhance understanding rather than as a shortcut to bypass effort. The reality is that some students turn to ChatGPT because their teachers fail to explain concepts clearly, despite repeated requests for clarification. This drives students to seek shortcuts. In this scenario, the government should consider launching awareness programmes in universities to guide students on the responsible use of AI in their studies.

AI is a revolution that cannot be stopped, but we must learn to keep pace with it and harness its potential without losing our ability to think independently. Other countries are already integrating AI into their curricula, setting a global standard that Pakistan must also strive to meet.

MUHAMMAD ALI,

Karachi.