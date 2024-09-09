Monday, September 09, 2024
ANF launches nationwide campaign to combat drugs in educational institutions

ANF launches nationwide campaign to combat drugs in educational institutions
Web Desk
5:57 PM | September 09, 2024
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, has initiated a comprehensive nationwide campaign to eliminate drug use in educational institutions.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, ANF Director Syed Sajeel Haider emphasized that removing drugs from schools and colleges is the top priority of the organization. He highlighted that the ANF has conducted over 5,000 awareness sessions in educational institutions this year as part of its public awareness campaign.

Director Haider also revealed that the ANF seized over 100,000 kilograms of drugs, valued at $6.5 billion, and arrested more than 1,400 individuals involved in drug smuggling operations across the country this year.

In addition to law enforcement efforts, the ANF rehabilitated over 2,000 addicts at its rehabilitation centers and destroyed opium crops on 1,115 acres of land.

