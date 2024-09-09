Bangladesh's interim govt to seek extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina from India

Nearly a month after Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, assumed power, it has announced plans to begin legal proceedings to extradite former Prime Minister , who fled to India following violent protests. Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Mohammad Tajul Islam accused Hasina of orchestrating "massacres" and confirmed efforts to bring her back.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after unrest led to the deaths of hundreds, including students. She faces multiple charges, including two murder cases, alongside senior members of her cabinet. Several of her former ministers and advisers have already been arrested.

Bangladesh's de-facto Foreign Minister, Mohammad Touhid Hossain, stated that the country would formally request Hasina's return, given the numerous cases against her. Bangladesh and India have a criminal extradition treaty, signed in 2013 during Hasina's government, which could allow her return for trial. However, the treaty includes a clause that may prevent extradition if the offense is deemed "political."

Interim leader Yunus, responding to public pressure, called for her extradition and trial, particularly over the deaths of more than 600 people during the protests that led to her ouster. Yunus also said that if India keeps her in exile, Hasina should "remain silent" until Bangladesh formally demands her return. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has revoked her diplomatic passport and launched an investigation into enforced disappearances during her rule.