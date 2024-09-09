Monday, September 09, 2024
Benazir Income Support Programme plants over 530,000 saplings in Green Pakistan Initiative
Web Desk
10:12 PM | September 09, 2024
National

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has achieved a significant milestone in its “Green Pakistan, Benazir Pakistan” initiative by planting over 530,000 saplings. This ambitious drive, which commenced on Independence Day, aims to support the government's climate action goals, enhance air quality, and expand green cover across Pakistan.

The plantation drive has mobilized BISP's registered beneficiaries and staff, with active participation from all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The campaign involves BISP employees and approximately 9.3 million deserving families, highlighting a nationwide commitment to environmental sustainability.

By engaging a broad spectrum of participants, the initiative underscores the collective effort to combat climate change and promote a greener, more sustainable future for Pakistan.

