Breach in Ali Wah canal plugged

LODHRAN - A breach of ten feet wide occurred in Ali Wah canal near Mauza Kundi Lodhran on Saturday late night which was plugged by Rescue volunteers. According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about the breach of Ali Wah canal. The team requested the Irrigation department to close the canal water timely, due to which crops were saved from inundation. The rescue teams with the help of irrigation staff and local people plugged the gap by placing sand bags and strengthened the canal bank.

Seven gamblers held with stake money

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven people for gambling and recovered stake money from their possession. In a crackdown, SHO Sadr Police Kahror Pacca Imran Gujjar along with his team raided and arrested the gamblers and recovered Rs 27,400 and other paraphernalia from their possession. Police have registered cases against the gamblers.