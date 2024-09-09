Captains Haris and Shaheen set for high-stakes clash in Champions Cup

LAHORE - Mohammad Haris, captain of the Pakistan Shaheens, is set to lead the Stallions in the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, starting on 13 September at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Haris, alongside mentor and former Pakistan star Shoaib Malik, will guide a star-studded Stallions team in their opening match against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lions, with the game kicking off at 3 pm. Expressing his excitement, Haris emphasized the strength of the Stallions squad and acknowledged the high expectations surrounding the team. “It’s an honor to captain the Stallions in such a prestigious tournament. With big names in our lineup, the fans expect a lot from us. We’re ready to meet those expectations,” Haris said. He praised Shoaib Malik’s legacy, aiming to uphold the winning tradition of the Stallions in domestic cricket. “The Stallions have a rich history of success. With the talent we have, I’m confident we’ll entertain fans both at the stadium and on TV,” he added, noting the competitive nature of the Champions One-Day Cup and the challenge of the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Lions’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, a two-time HBL PSL-winning leader, is eager to guide his side under the mentorship of former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis. Reflecting on his journey, Shaheen shared his excitement about leading the Lions and the challenges ahead. “Captaining the Lions in the Champions One-Day Cup is a thrilling opportunity. We’ve got a mix of young, talented players, and I’m ready to give my all with bat, ball, and leadership,” Shaheen stated. He fondly recalled his 2018 One-Day Cup debut in Faisalabad, describing it as a special experience and expressing his determination to help his young teammates create similar memories. Shaheen acknowledged the intensity of the competition, particularly with their opening match against the strong Stallions squad. “The level of competition will be fierce, and our preparations need to be perfect to make an impact right from the start.”