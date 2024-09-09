China holds international fair to boost investment, trade

XIAMEN - The 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) opened Sunday in the city of Xiamen, east China’s Fujian province.

Covering around 120,000 square metres, the four-day event draws visitors from 119 countries and regions, of which about 80 percent are Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries.

This year’s CIFIT highlights the digital economy, new energy and green innovation. It is expected to serve as a platform for more than 80 investment events and roadshow activities.

First launched in 1997, the CIFIT, organised by the Ministry of Commerce, has become an important platform for boosting investment and facilitating global development.