CJP Qazi Faez Isa dismisses claims of seeking extension

Chief Justice Qazi has firmly dismissed any notion of extending his tenure.

During an informal discussion with journalists marking the start of the new judicial year, Chief Justice Isa was questioned regarding a comment made by Rana Sanaullah, who suggested that if the retirement age for all judges were increased, the chief justice might consider an extension.

In response, Chief Justice Isa quipped that Sanaullah should be brought before him. He referenced an earlier meeting with Azam Nazeer Tarar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and the Attorney General, clarifying that Sanaullah had not been present.

At that meeting, the idea of extending the tenures of all chief justices was raised, but Chief Justice Isa categorically stated he would not accept such an extension for himself, even though he had no objections if it were applied to other judges.

Expressing uncertainty about his future, Chief Justice Isa added, "I don’t even know if I will be alive tomorrow."

When asked about the scheduling of the issue concerning a letter from six judges, he explained that it was the committee's responsibility to set a hearing date.

Previously, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had also confirmed that Chief Justice Isa had no intention of seeking an extension, dismissing repeated claims to the contrary as unfounded and unnecessary.