The world is facing unprecedented challenges, and climate change is one of the most pressing. It is wreaking havoc on human lives and causing numerous natural disasters. G-20 countries are responsible for 80% of global emissions, yet underdeveloped nations like Pakistan and India suffer the worst effects.

The world is grappling with a myriad of problems, including food shortages, inflation, and the impacts of climate change. Unusually heavy rainfall is causing widespread damage, and those least responsible for emissions bear the brunt of these catastrophes.

Over-reliance on fossil fuels and rapid industrial growth are major contributors to climate change. Experts warned two decades ago that the world would face floods and droughts. They predicted heavy rain in some areas and severe drought in others, recommending large-scale reforestation to manage the crisis. Forests are vital to mitigating climate change, and the destruction of ecosystems only worsens the situation.

Governments must take urgent steps to promote reforestation, reduce fuel consumption, and eliminate harmful products. Immediate action against those responsible for environmental degradation is also essential.

ALLAH RAKHIYO MALHAN,

Ghotki.