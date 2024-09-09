CM Maryam pledges measures for out-of-school children

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday pledged to take all possible measures for the out of school children across the province. “We pledge to impart education to everyone on the eve of International Literacy Day. The religion of Islam lays emphasis on acquiring knowledge and the Holy Quran also preaches to attain knowledge”, she stated in her message on the literacy day.

She said the required resources needed for the basic education of ignored segments of society were being provided by the government. “Literacy improves quality of life and provides immense opportunities for progress. We cannot think of a bright future without attaining 100 percent literacy rate.The Punjab government is undertaking historical and innovative steps for the provision of ease in access to education.”, she observed.

The CM added,” 4 lakh students of 03 districts are being provided packets of milk under the ‘Chief Minister School Nutrition Program’. The Punjab government is providing laptops to the students for providing them assistance in their education and research.” The chief minister said the Punjab government will provide scholarships to the students of Punjab in the national and international universities. We will provide buses to the students especially female students so as to provide comfort in their transportation in every tehsil. The admissions of children are being undertaken under the enrollment campaign.”