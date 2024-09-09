Monday, September 09, 2024
CM says Nawaz Sharif deeply concerned about electricity bills of people

Maryam stops at roadside tea stall on her way back from DG Khan

Our Staff Reporter
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while going back to Lahore from DG Khan made her vehicle stop at a tea stall and gave a pleasant surprise to the citizens. The chief minister stopped on the roadside at a traditional hotel on her way back after attending ‘Children Nutrition Program’ ceremony in DG Khan. The CM sat on a cot and took the traditional tea of DG Khan. She appreciated  delicious tea and conversed with the citizens as well. The CM inquired from them about various other affairs as well. The citizens of DG Khan thanked CM Punjab for making Rs14/unit reduction in the electricity rate by showing their electricity bills. The citizens while talking with CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,’’ May Allah Almighty keep you happy as you earned innumerable prayers of the people by reducing the electricity bill.” The Chief Minister said, “Nawaz Sharif is deeply concerned and worried about electricity bills of the people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and myself are providing you relief.” The CM added, “Price- hike has been reduced significantly by making the prices of flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and vegetables cheaper in the markets.” She vowed, “We are striving to the utmost to provide further relief to the people across Punjab.”

Our Staff Reporter

