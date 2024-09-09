Commissioner Sargodha reviews public welfare initiatives

SARGODHA - On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan chaired a meeting to review the implementation of public welfare initiatives here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by all four Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and officials from Health, Local Government, Agriculture, Market Committee, District Council, and Municipal Corporation.

The Commissioner took briefings on various initiatives including price control, Saaf Punjab (Clean Punjab) campaign, Plus Project, anti-encroachment operations, traffic management planning, anti-dengue activities, distribution of Kisan Cards, agricultural internship programmes, and the establishment of temporary markets. He emphasized the need for focusing on sanitation, administrative matters, and price control.

Commissioner Jahazeb Awan stressed the need for continuing the successful implementation of Saaf Punjab programme across the division and maintain a zero-tolerance policy for price control mechanisms. He directed the officials to hold a meeting regarding the distribution of kisan cards and the conduct of entry tests for medical and dental colleges. The Commissioner directed to take action against petrol pumps selling Iranian fuel, review the flood plan, and expedite the establishment of temporary markets. Deputy Commissioners of fours districts also gave briefings to the Commissioner during the meeting.

Police recover 68 mobile phones in August

The IT branch of the District Police Office recovered 68 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 3.5 million during August last. According to press release issued by DPO office on Sunday, the stolen phones were traced using the E-Gadget App.

After completing the legal process, the phones were returned to their owners.

This year alone, the IT Branch of the DPO Office recovered a total of 410 stolen mobile phones, which were traced and recovered from various districts.

DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi has commended the IT in-charge SSA Muhammad Danish and his team for their excellent work.

Three held with contraband

Police on Sunday arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, a team of Farooqa Chowki raided and arrested Anwar and Bilal with 20 liters liquor and a Kalashnikov. Sillanwali police team apprehended a proclaimed offender identified as that of Sajid and recovered a pistol 30 bore from him. Further investigation was underway.