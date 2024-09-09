Monday, September 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Contrary to PTI’s tall claims, masses rejected call for rally: Tarar

Contrary to PTI’s tall claims, masses rejected call for rally: Tarar
NEWS WIRE
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that contrary to tall claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, the people of Pakistan had rejected its rally. In a special media talk regarding the PTI rally near Sangjani, he said traffic remained normal in Islamabad and the Punjab province. “Millions of people who were supposed to bring a revolution today, nobody knows where they have gone. Have they gone to some other country or another place?”, he remarked.  He stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had to resort to fake videos to give the impression of huge rally and uploaded false and fake posts on social media to cover up the attendance.

He said that the PTI was spreading lies and propaganda on social media by sharing old videos of rallies from Kashmir and even Indian Punjab farmers’ footages. He made it clear that the PTI leadership could not escape accountability by such tactics. He said PTI founder chairman will have to face trial for corrupt practices.

PTI workers clash with police after Islamabad rally exceeds time bar

The PTI leadership will be held accountable for Toshakhana fraud, £190 million embezzlement scam, which was biggest corruption case in Pakistan’s history.

He remarked that the PTI’s leadership both in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completely failed to bring convoys to the public rally. Taking a jibe at the PTI he said:”Tabdeeli Ka Jazba, Tabdeeli ka Janoon, Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilay Rajiyun.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1725764422.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024