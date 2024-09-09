Monday, September 09, 2024
Crew deployed for cleanliness in Rabiul Awwal

September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -  In connection with the holy month of Rabiul Awwal, special cleaning crew are deployed to ensure thorough sanitation around mosques and Mehfil places. According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, the company’s cleaning teams had been actively working in field to enhance city’s cleanliness in line with the Punjab government’s vision of ‘Suthra Punjab’.

The manual and mechanical sweeping processes were in full swing on all major roads across the city, sources said and added that efforts had been made to achieve zero waste in residential areas. Dedicated cleaning teams have been stationed at key locations, including G1 Market, Khokhar Chowk, Expo Centre, and Emporium Mall, sources added. Citizens have been urged to avoid littering in streets, neighborhoods, and open plots, and to fulfill their civic duty by disposing of garbage properly in designated dustbins.

