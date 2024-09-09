Danish company seeks long-term collaboration with Pakistan for mineral extraction

ISLAMABAD - Mikko Keto Global CEO of FLSmidth (a Danish Company) on Sunday identified vast potential in Pakistan’s geology, especially in Balochistan’s Tethyan Metallogenic Belt, to produce crucial minerals for the energy transition and looked forward to a long-term partnership.

In a statement, he said that FL Smidth (Danish multinational technology company based in Copenhagen, Denmark) had been eager to engage in a long-term partnership to ensure the sustainable tapping of Pakistan’s vast mineral potential.

He highlighted that the country’s exceptional geology, especially along the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Balochistan, had offered a unique chance to produce essential minerals for the energy transition.

Shoaib Sarwar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark, said Mikko Keto, Global CEO of FLSmidth, recently visited Islamabad to explore business prospects in the mining sector.

Notably, FLSmidth, a prominent Danish company, has already made significant contributions to Pakistan’s cement industry, with over 80 percent of the country’s cement plants installed by them. However, this marks the company’s first foray into Pakistan’s mining sector.

Jamil Qureshi, Secretary of SIFC, said that it was great to see Mikko Keto, CEO of FLSmidth, welcome their interest in the mining sector, making them the second Danish company, after MAERSK, to present business proposals. He also appreciated the efforts of the Danish Ambassador in facilitating economic collaboration.

