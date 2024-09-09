Monday, September 09, 2024
DC launches hospital monitoring campaign

September 09, 2024
DIR LOWER   -   Deputy Commissioner Dir lower, Muhammad Arif Khan initiated a hospital monitoring campaign on Sunday to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services to local population.

Following the commissioner’s directives, Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Sohail Khan visited hospitals in the tehsil Chakdara. He assessed availability of medicines, the presence of paramedical staff, and met with doctors.

During his inspection of wards and hospital sections, he expressed concern over the rise in bike accidents injuring young boys. He urged parents to discourage their children from riding motorcycles to help reduce physical injuries.

