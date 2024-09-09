Decrease in emergency 15 calls related to major crimes, street crimes

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has released its eight-month report, which highlights a significant drop in calls to emergency helpline 15 regarding serious crime incidents and street crimes. According to the report, there was an overall 11pc decrease in calls related to property crimes received on helpline 15. F

rom January to August this year, there was a 10pc decrease in robbery-related calls compared to the same period last year. Calls about vehicle snatching incidents saw a 20pc reduction from January to August, while car theft cases calls dropped by 23pc and motorcycle thefts decreased by 20pc. Additionally, calls regarding other vehicle snatching incidents saw a 22pc decline. Overall, in the past eight months, there has been an 11pc reduction in registered property crime cases compared to last year. Registered dacoity cases have dropped by 34pc and robbery cases by 15pc. This year, 9pc more cases have been registered against drug dealers compared to last year, with vehicle snatching cases seeing a 23pc decline, and motorcycle snatching cases down by 15pc.

As per the Punjab Safe Cities Authority system, FIRs are registered based on verified complaints from crime-related calls.