Dengue cases surge across Punjab

27 cases reported in Punjab over last 24 hours

NEWS WIRE
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  In the last 24 hours, 27 new cases of dengue have been reported across Punjab, according to the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The health department revealed that a total of 81 dengue cases were recorded in the province over the past week, bringing the total number of reported cases this year to 447. Among the new cases, Rawalpindi recorded the highest number with 19 cases, followed by 2 cases each from Lahore and Chakwal. Additionally, one case each was reported from Bahawalpur, Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Mandi Bahauddin. A spokesperson for the Health Department assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to combat dengue. Public hospitals across Punjab have ample stock of medicines and other necessary supplies to deal with dengue and other illnesses. The department continues to monitor the situation closely to prevent further outbreaks.

