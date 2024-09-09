Education cornerstone of any nation’s progress, prosperity: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 - Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday said that education is the cornerstone of national development and prosperity. In his message on International Literacy Day, he highlighted that Pakistan’s Parliament has taken effective steps to promote literacy across the country. According to the Constitution, he said, it is the government’s responsibility to provide free education to children aged 5 to 16 years. The Speaker reaffirmed that the current government is taking special measures to enhance the literacy rate in the country, stressing that increasing literacy is essential for social and economic development. He said, “An educated nation is the key to a prosperous future.” He called upon all stakeholders to collaborate in promoting literacy and encouraged the younger generation to equip them with education, as it plays a crucial role in the nation’s progress and prosperity. Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Sunday paid homage to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Navy for their outstanding defense of the nation’s maritime borders during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. In his message on Navy Day, he expressed pride in the Navy’s capabilities, acknowledging the crucial role of the Navy, Air Force, and Army in making Pakistan’s defense impenetrable.

Sadiq praised the Pakistan Navy for successfully defending the country’s waters, despite limited resources, and inflicting significant damage on the Indian naval forces. “The Pakistan Navy has always safeguarded our seas,” he said, highlighting the Navy’s heroic efforts in destroying key enemy installations during the 1965 conflict.

He affirmed that the Navy remains ever-ready to protect the nation’s waters and that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s brave armed forces will always be remembered.

The Speaker expressed pride in the Navy’s dedication to defending the nation, stating that any threat to the country will be met with a decisive response.