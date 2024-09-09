Education crisis in Sindh

The state of education in Sindh is dire, as revealed by the Planning Commission’s District Education Performance Index Report 2023. Despite numerous reforms and the declaration of education as a fundamental right, the country’s educational system is deteriorating. The number of out-of-school children has increased from 22 million to 25.6 million in the last decade, with 79% never having attended school. Additionally, 77% of 10-year-olds are unable to read age-appropriate texts, underscoring a failing system.

Sindh’s education performance is below the national average, scoring 51.5 compared to the national score of 53.4. None of its districts rank among the top ten in Pakistan, and even Karachi, a major metropolis, fails to make the list. Despite receiving the highest public funding, Sindh’s education outcomes remain poor. Key districts such as Larkana (52.7), Shaheed Benazirabad (50.2), Jamshoro (53.9), and Umerkot (49) perform below expectations, reflecting a lack of commitment from leadership.

Several factors contribute to this crisis. Outdated teaching methods, lack of basic infrastructure, and unmotivated teachers plague schools. Even when teachers are present, their focus often shifts to private tutoring rather than their official duties. Poor facilities, such as inadequate sanitation and lack of clean water, further deter students from attending.

The government must undertake urgent reforms, focusing on improving the quality of education by tailoring methods to meet student needs. Regular teacher training programs should be introduced, and effective monitoring systems must be established to ensure accountability, with performance evaluations based on measurable results.

By implementing these changes, Sindh can begin to rebuild its education system and secure a brighter future for its children. The time to act is now, as the future of Sindh’s youth and the province’s development depends on it.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Sindh.