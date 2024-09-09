Environmental surveillance using drone technology launched in Punjab

LAHORE - On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, environmental surveillance has been launched in Punjab with the help of an integrated system with the drone and latest satellite technology. A crackdown has been launched by conducting raids for violation of environmental laws and smoke emissions through a drone and satellite monitoring system. The factories have been traced through a drone for causing smoke emissions and not adhering to the mandated environmental laws. The Environment Protection department team along with the district administration conducted a raid on two factories located on Sheikhupura Road Gujranwala. The raiding team by demolishing the kilns causing environmental pollution sealed both the factories. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb commended the Environment Protection department and district administration on undertaking a swift action. She said, “On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we will further take forward the preemptive saving environment campaign briskly.” The senior minister said, “We will have to eliminate the factors causing smog as smog takes away lives of 2.5 lakhs people every year.” She appealed that every citizen of Punjab should provide sincere help in the government’s campaign for the elimination of smog which snatches away 2.5 lakhs precious lives every year.