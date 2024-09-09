Monday, September 09, 2024
Farooq Sattar proposes PCB privatisation as part of broader reform efforts

INP
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   - Farooq Sattar, leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan and Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Privatization, has called for the privatization of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amid ongoing criticism of Pakistan’s cricketing affairs. Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Sattar emphasized that privatization should extend beyond just PIA and six distribution companies. He pointed out that the Pakistan Steel Mills has incurred a staggering loss of 500 billion rupees over the past nine years, questioning the accountability for these losses. Sattar also announced that the privatization of PIA will be broadcast live on October 1, noting that among the six bidders, one is an international entity. His remarks highlight a broader push for privatization as a solution to inefficiencies and financial losses in state-owned enterprises.

