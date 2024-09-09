Federal government to unveil "Recharge Pakistan Programme" for water conservation

The Federal Government will unveil the "Recharge Pakistan Programme," a significant water conservation policy initiative, tomorrow. Coordinated by Romina Khurshid Alam, the Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change, the program will be implemented by a non-governmental organization in collaboration with the climate change and environmental coordination ministry and provincial governments.

The initiative aims to enhance Pakistan's climate resilience through ecosystem-based adaptation for integrated flood risk management. It will focus on conserving excess flood water and utilizing it to meet the growing water needs of domestic, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized that water conservation is essential for Pakistan's economic sustainability and is critical for the country's survival and prosperity. She described the program as a vital intervention to improve climate resilience and water security through cost-effective adaptation measures and urged all citizens to take immediate steps to conserve water in their daily lives.