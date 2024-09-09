From injuries to glory: Sabalenka, Sinner conquer US Open 2024

New York’s 2024 saw two champions rise above adversity and controversy, cementing their places in tennis history while drawing a record-breaking 1 million fans to the final of the year.

Sabalenka’s tiger spirit unleashed

, the world number two, roared back into the spotlight after a tumultuous season filled with injuries and setbacks. Sporting her signature tiger tattoo, Sabalenka clawed her way to the title, embodying the fierce resilience of her favorite animal.

Despite retaining her Australian Open title earlier in the year, Sabalenka's path to New York was littered with challenges. A back injury derailed her run in Rome, followed by an illness that caused an early exit at Roland Garros. She then missed Wimbledon entirely due to a shoulder injury.

However, Sabalenka’s comeback story began with her victory at the Cincinnati tune-up event, and in New York, she dropped only one set on her way to the final. In a fiercely contested match, she overcame American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to capture the trophy, a year after finishing as the runner-up.

“Every time I faced a challenge, I came back stronger,” Sabalenka reflected after her win. “I never gave up on this dream, and it means so much to me.”

Her iconic tiger tattoo has become a symbol for fans, with many adopting temporary versions of it during the tournament. Her performance coach, Jason Stacy, even wore one on his forehead during the final match, continuing their quirky pre-match rituals.

Sinner overcomes controversy to make history

On the men’s side, made history as the first Italian man to win the , defeating American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the final. Sinner’s victory marked his second title of the year, having also triumphed at the Australian Open.

The win, however, did not come without controversy. Earlier in the year, Sinner was embroiled in a doping scandal after testing positive for an anabolic agent in March. Despite this, an independent tribunal cleared him of intentional wrongdoing, attributing the positive test to accidental contamination. With a cloud of suspicion still lingering, Sinner remained unfazed, delivering a powerful performance to secure his title at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“We took it day by day, and I learned how crucial the mental aspect is in this sport,” Sinner said after his victory. “This win is a testament to the belief we had, even during the toughest times.”

2024: A tournament for the record books

This year’s wasn’t just about the champions – the tournament itself broke records. According to the United States Tennis Association (USTA), a total of 1,048,669 fans attended both the qualifying rounds and main draw matches, an 8% increase over 2023. The 832,640 attendees for the main draw alone further solidified the US Open’s reputation as a must-attend event.

As the closed its doors on another thrilling edition, both Sabalenka and Sinner stood tall, not only as champions but as symbols of resilience, determination, and the power of perseverance.