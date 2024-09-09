Monday, September 09, 2024
Gas outage hit several areas of Karachi

INP
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A sudden gas outage hit several areas of Karachi, worsening the ongoing gas crisis of the metropolis. As per the details, the shortage of gas in the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system further intensified the gas crisis in several areas of Karachi. The residents of Manzoor Colony, Chanesar Goth, PECHS Society, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal area are facing gas outage for two hours. Meanwhile, gas supply has been suspended in other areas including New Karachi, Orangi, Landhi, Malir, Baloch Colony, and Karsaz. Additionally, Liaquatabad, Keamari, and Khawaja Ajmeringri are facing the same gas outage issues. However, both domestic and commercial consumers are struggling with the gas disruption, particularly on a holiday.

INP

