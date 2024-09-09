GM WAPDA North calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR - General Manager WAPDA North, Shafiq Khan Bettani called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here at Governor House.

GM Bettani briefed Governor Kundi on the progress and strategic planning for the Chashma Lift Canal project.

Bettani informed the Governor that a special directorate has been established in the Chashma Right Bank Canal Colony Dera Ismail Khan to oversee the project.

Governor Kundi expressed his pleasure at the development and emphasised the project’s significance not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for Pakistan’s overall development and prosperity. He highlighted that the completion of the Chashma Lift Canal will irrigate thousands of acres of land, bring a green revolution to the region, and contribute significantly to alleviating the country’s food shortages.

The Governor said that the project will help reduce unemployment across the province and initiate a new era of related developmental activities.

He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government for allocating 19 billion rupees to the project in the budget.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who played a crucial role in facilitating the project.

Kundi assured that construction work on the Chashma Lift Canal would begin within the year. The meeting also covered other developmental projects related to WAPDA in the province.