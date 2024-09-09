Hajjatul Wida sermon: A roadmap to achieve all goals in life

Peshawar - Breaking the shackles of cruelty, discrimination, and slavery, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) presented a complete charter of human rights and a roadmap for all people of the universe during His historic last sermon, Khutbah Hijatul Wida, to lead a prosperous and peaceful life.

Described as Rehmatul Lil Alamin in the Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brought a positive resolution to the lives of Arabs in an era of darkness and taught mercy, kindness, and compassion to people of all ages across the entire universe.

He (PBUH) presented a comprehensive charter of human rights and a code for living a peaceful and successful life during his historic last sermon on the occasion of Hajj (pilgrimage), his first and last Hajj, on Mount Jabalur Rahmat Arafat on 9th Zilhaj 10 A.H (632 AD).

“Hijatul Wida’s sermon is a perfect charter of human rights of all times and a roadmap to establish peace, socioeconomic development, and promote interfaith harmony. It laid great stress on people ensuring justice, equality, and righteous deeds besides treating women and slaves with kindness and compassion,” said Professor Dr. Hifazat Ullah Khan, Chairman of the Islamiyat Department at Islamia College Peshawar, while talking to APP. He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) spoke about the sanctity of the month, the day, and the place, urging people to hold the life and property of all Muslims as sacred and to be righteous and honest in life.

“The last Prophet of Allah emphasized the need for people to be sympathetic and to avoid hurting anyone, as well as discouraging injustice, slavery, and dishonesty,” Dr. Hifazatullah said.

Restoring the dignity of women, whether as mothers, wives, daughters, or sisters, the Holy Prophet (SAWW) emphasized that people should treat their women with kindness, as they have rights over them.

“O people, it is true that you have certain rights concerning your women, but they also have rights over you. Remember that you have taken them as your wives only under Allah’s trust and with His permission. If they abide by your rights, then to them belongs the right to be fed and clothed in kindness and treat your women well and be very kind to them.”

He (PBUH) also taught the importance of treating slaves with kindness and ensuring they receive the same food and clothing as their owners. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) strictly directed people to worship only Allah, offer prayers five times a day, fast during Ramazan, give wealth in Zakat, and perform Hajj if they could afford it.

“All mankind is from Adam and Eve and an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor does a non-Arab have superiority over an Arab. Similarly, a white has no superiority over a black, nor does a black have superiority over a white, except by good action (Taqwa). O People! No Prophet will come after me and no new faith will be born. I leave behind two things, the Quran and my Sunnah (PBUH), and if you follow these, you will never go astray.”

The Holy Prophet further said, “Learn that every Muslim is a brother to every Muslim and that Muslims constitute one brotherhood. Nothing shall be legitimate to a Muslim, which belongs to a fellow Muslim unless it was given freely and willingly.”

Dr. Hifazatullah said the last sermon of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught the importance of equality, kindness, unity, and fair treatment of all, including the weak, women, and slaves.

Hijatul Wida laid a clear outline for the first human rights declaration, many hundreds of years before the Magna Carta, Bill of Rights, and UN Human Rights codes. Dr. Hifazat said the last sermon of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the first universal charter of human rights in the world and a complete code of human rights forever that would educate and enlighten people of all ages.

Besides ensuring respect for all segments of society, he said the sermon drew a clear line that superiority among people was based on Taqwa rather than caste, color, and nationality.

Dr. Hifazat said that today’s problems, including extremism and socio-economic imbalances, are due to inequality and unjust distribution of resources. All these problems could be addressed by strictly adhering to the sermon of Hijatul Wida.