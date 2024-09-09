Heavy rains fill 1,100 ponds in Cholistan desert

BAHAWALPUR - Heavy rains proved to be beneficial for Cholistan as around 1,100 ponds have been filled with rainwater and helped self-grow shrubs, herbs and plants to grow across the desert. The ponds in Cholistan spread over tens of thousands of acres in three districts of Bahawalpur division which were filled after the intermittent rains during the last one month. Reports reaching from different localities of Cholistan desert informed that ponds filled with rainwater in Toba Pathani, Toba Sohb, Toba Balochni, Toba Kakri, Toba Lakhan Wala, Toba Naso Wala, Toba Dheri, Toba Sheikhan, Toba Katwal, Toba Bohar Wala, Toba Qasai Wala, Toba Bansi and others. Local inhabitants of Cholistan including Malik Mitho, Taj Khan, Malik Sabir, Malik Sajid, Malik Munir Langah, Malik Gul said that heavy rains had warded off the risk of drought in Cholistan. “Natural water ponds which were empty, now, have been filled with rainwater due to heavy rains. “Now, we have enough water for our families and cattle for prevailing season,” they said. They said that self-grow herbs, shrubs and plants had also grown on widespread area of Cholistan desert, offering fodder to thousands of cattle including buffalo, cows and goats besides wildlife.

Marathon race held

A marathon race was held here on Sunday to encourage citizens in participate in healthy sports activities. The marathon race started from Dring Stadium Bahawlapur at 7 am and concluded at the same venue after passing though Municipal Corporation Office area, commercial hub of Farid Gate, Library Chowk, Old CMH Chowk, Kali Puli Chowk, Sadar Puli Chowk, DC Office Chowk, Islamia University Old Campus Chowk, Deewan Wali Puli Chowk and Radio Pakistan Chowk. A large number of citizens and sportsmen and sportswomen participated in the marathon. The personnel of Police, traffic police, Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue 1122 and other departments were deployed on the route of marathon race. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Japa, Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur, Aamir Hameed, District Sports Officer Bahawalpur, Fawad Anwar, Chief Officer Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation, Mian Azhar Javed and other officials were also present on the occasion.