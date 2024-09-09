ICC delegation to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy preparations review

An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is expected to visit Pakistan next week to assess preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled for February and March of next year.

Pakistan, the defending champions of the 50-over tournament, will host the event. The delegation, which includes key officials from various ICC departments, will review arrangements and hold discussions on key issues such as the tournament schedule, practice matches, venues, and ticketing.

Officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will provide the delegation with a detailed briefing on the progress of venue upgrades for the prestigious global tournament. According to sources, the ICC is expected to share the finalized tournament schedule with the PCB within the next two days.

The ICC inspection team will visit all three hosting venues – Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and National Stadium in Karachi – to ensure readiness for the event.

Earlier this year, the PCB allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the refurbishment of these three stadiums, where the Champions Trophy matches will take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

In terms of groupings, Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.