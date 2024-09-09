Information Minister Attaullah Tarar criticizes KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur's "threats"

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has sharply criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Gandapur for his threats during a recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad. Gandapur's fiery speech, which included threats to free PTI founder Imran Khan and a call for another rally in Lahore, has drawn condemnation from federal ministers and senators.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar condemned Gandapur for his "hollow" threats and accused him of challenging government officials while failing to address rising militancy in KP. Tarar, speaking alongside Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, criticized Gandapur for venting frustration at Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and government institutions.

Amir Muqam described Gandapur's remarks as "shameful" and accused him of violating Pakhtoon norms and misusing KP resources for the rally. He urged the KP chief minister to focus on his responsibilities rather than resorting to threats.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also condemned Gandapur, calling for action against those involved in vandalism during the rally and criticizing the chief minister for failing to address terrorism in his province.

Senator Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) condemned Gandapur's threats as promoting "politics of violence and chaos." She questioned whether PTI believes rallies and gatherings should dictate the justice system.

PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry also criticized Gandapur's language and vowed that the law would take its course, suggesting that the KP chief minister could face legal consequences for PTI workers' clashes with police.

The criticism highlights ongoing tensions between PTI and the federal government, with accusations of using violence and threats as political tools.