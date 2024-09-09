Int’l gang of human traffickers busted in joint operation

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a joint operation with intelligence agencies on Sunday busted an international gang of human traffickers besides recovering fake documents. During the operation conducted on directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the gangsters involved in looting millions of rupees from simple people on the pretext of sending them abroad for exceptional jobs were arrested. The detainees were specialized in producing fake documents and the printing press of the human trafficking gang was used to prepare fake documents for many countries. The nabbed human traffickers also admitted of having connections with international gangs, and Indian and Afghan nationals were also involved in criminal activities. During the investigation, the Indian conspiracy to defame Pakistan was also exposed. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highly appreciated the Intelligence Agency and FIA Lahore for the great success against human trafficking and termed the successful action against human trafficking as a milestone.