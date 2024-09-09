Monday, September 09, 2024
International Literacy Day celebrated

September 09, 2024
LAHORE   -  International Literacy Day was observed on Sunday across the world, including in Pakistan. This day is celebrated annually on September 8 under UNESCO. International Literacy Day aims to highlight the importance of education for the millions of illiterate individuals worldwide. The day serves to inspire hope for literacy among men, women and children who cannot even write their names. Various events are organised in different cities across the country by human rights organisations, literacy promotion agencies and social groups to mark this occasion.

