Monday, September 09, 2024
Jannik Sinner wins 2024 US Open men's title

Anadolu
9:27 AM | September 09, 2024
Sports

Jannik Sinner won the 2024 US Open men's title after beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets on Sunday.

The top-ranked Italian won the final that lasted two hours and 16 minutes with sets of 6-3, 6-4, and 7-5 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sinner bagged $3.6 million as the prize money and $1.8 million went to runner-up American star Fritz.

The 23-year-old lifted his second Grand Slam after the 2024 Australian Open title.

Sinner also joined Carlos Alcaraz as US Open men's singles champions born after 2000.

