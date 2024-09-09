JI blames Sindh govt for neglecting Karachi, criticizes power bill inflation

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly criticized the Sindh government for its ongoing neglect of Karachi.

At a press conference in Karachi on Monday, the JI emir accused the Sindh government of depleting Karachi’s resources without providing any benefits in return. He condemned the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led provincial government for its failure to improve the city despite having been in power for sixteen years. He also claimed that the JI’s mandate was undermined in the local government elections.

Rehman noted that the PPP government had not delegated powers effectively and placed blame on all ruling parties for Karachi’s dire condition.

Addressing issues of inflated power bills and perceived discrimination against smaller provinces, Rehman criticized Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for putting the country at risk. He also pointed out that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s announcement of a reduction in power bills, made alongside his daughter, was presented as if it were a charitable act.