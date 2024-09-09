Journalists trained on RTI’s use for investigative reporting, countering fake news

ISLAMABAD - Organized by the Friedrich Nauman Foundation for Freedom (FNF-Pakistan), a two-day seminar with an aim to capacitate journalists on the use of Right to Information laws for investigative reporting and countering fake news concluded here on Sunday.

Punjab Assembly in 2013 had passed the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act for promoting transparency in the working of provincial authorities by securing citizens’ access to information.

Addressing the participants of seminar, Head of Programs and Administration of FNF Pakistan, Muhammad Anwar said that the journalists can promote investigative journalism through the use of RTI. He said that this ultimately strengthens the credibility of their stories.

Program Manager of FNF Pakistan, Syed Raza Ali while sharing the legislative landscape of RTI in Pakistan said that access to information is guaranteed under Article 19A of the Constitution and explained there are five RTI laws in Pakistan.

He further described, being the 4th pillar of democracy, journalists are the representatives of the people in terms of using RTI Act for investigating and publicizing information of public interest. Accessing information through RTI Act, especially young journalists, can contribute to ensuring transparency in public, professional, and social spheres. Provincial public bodies are legally bound to provide the requested information within 14 working days under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013.

In case the public bodies fail to provide the requested information, citizens can lodge complaints before the Punjab Information Commission, Ali added. The Punjab Information Commission is an independent appellate authority that has the power to direct, summon, and penalize officials who obstruct the flow of information, he further added. While talking about critical thinking to counter fake news, it is important for every journalist to know how to check facts and report, said Mr Ubaid Ur Rehman, a rights activist. It is a time for news media to tack more closely to professional standards and ethics, to avoid the publishing of unchecked information. Investing in critical thinking is more important than ever, as it helps to limit the risks of disinformation posed by the advent of technologies such as the internet and artificial intelligence, he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, former information commissioner of the Punjab Information Commission, Saeed Akhtar Ansari said that journalists should exercise their right of access to information for investigative stories.

In her concluding remarks, PMA Uzma Kardar urged journalists to use RTI tool for countering fake news. More than 30 journalists, rights activists and students attended the seminar and commended the efforts of FNF-Pakistan for organizing such a seminar and called on the journalists’ organizations to hold similar sessions for young journalists in order to promote investigative reporting.