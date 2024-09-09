JUI’s Maulana Shamsun Nawas killed in road accident

SWABI - A religious scholar and leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Shamsun Nawas was killed and two others injured in a car accident near Jhang-Bahtar Interchange on motorway here Sunday. The victims were returning from JUI Khatman-e-Nububat conference in Lahore. According to the details, the car carrying five scholars, overturned as it approached Jang-Bahtar Interchange. Sheikh Al-Hadith of Jamia Rasheediya Thand Koi, Swabi Maulana Shams Al-Nawas tragically lost his life in the accident. Asadur Rehman and Maulana Ehtishamul Haq of Jamia Shamsia Zaida sustained injuries. They were shifted to Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor Swabi. Later the funeral prayer of Maulana Shamsul Nawas held at Thand Khoi and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.