Karachi needs proper mass transit system: Monem Zafar

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that Karachi and Karachiites desperately need a proper mass transit system, whereas the Pakistan People Party government in Sindh has been deceiving the people for the past 16 years. The JI leader expressed these views here on Sunday while addressing a press conference held at the badly affected University Road. He was flanked by local government representatives. Speaking on the occasion, he demanded the authorities to restore the much needed circular railway and other similar projects in order to address the basic issue. He said that Karachi has been the only mega city that hasn’t a mass transit system. He recalled that the judiciary had ordered to restore the circular railway in the past but instead of restoring the local trains, the then regimes had made some cosmetic and temporary arrangements to reflect an impression that the local trains were being restored. After the recent rains in the city, it seems that the government constructs roads made up of paper, so the roads either flow away or flush away after rains, he said. He further said that Karachi deserves a railway project like Orange Line Train Project and the Karachi Circular Railway. On the occasion, he highlighted the mismanagement and misuse of funds by the PPP regime, particularly in the Red Line Project. He said the Red Line Project was finalized in 2019 and it had to be established on one of the very important arteries in Karachi the University Road. He said that the Civic Center, Expo Center, Karachi University, NED University, several hospitals and other projects are located along with the road and tens of thousands of people commute through the road on daily basis.

The project that had to be completed in December 2023 but it would now be materialised in 2026, he said while highlighting the mismanagement on part of the government. He said that the progress on the project was similar to the pace of snail and the government badly failed to provide proper alternatives to the people. As a result, he said, tens of thousands of people face immense problems and agony due to the ruins of the road.

Talking about the financial aspect of the project, he said that the cost of the project was 504 million US dollar. He added that multiple banks; Asian Infrastructure Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Green Climate Fund took part in the financing of the project.

Despite all the arrangements, a development project in Karachi is delayed by six to eight years, he said and highlighted the PPP government in Sindh responsible for the situation.