Khurram Shahzad likely to be fit for England Test series

KARACHI - Pakistan pace bowler Khurram Shahzad is likely to achieve full fitness ahead of the upcoming Test series against England, ESPNCricinfo reported. Khurram recently featured in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, where the Green Shirts succumbed to a 2-0 loss. Bangladesh outclassed Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test to complete the clean sweep. The right-arm pacer, who claimed a career-best 6-90 in the first innings, managed to bowl only seven overs in the second innings of the second Test. During the final day, he spent most of the time off the field and had to undergo scans after the match because he was experiencing pain and stiffness on the left side of his body. “[Scan] results have ruled out a fracture, and doctors have advised him a brief period of rest. That means, on his current diagnosis, Shahzad will be fit for the Test series against England next month,” ESPNcricinfo reported.