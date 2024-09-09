KP governor accuses Ali Amin Gandapur of inciting unrest, calls for federal action

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has accused Ali Amin Gandapur of inciting unrest similar to the May 9 events during a recent rally in Islamabad.

Kundi urged the federal government to take swift action against those violating the law and emphasized the need for accountability for those involved in the May 9 violence.

He also criticized the KP Chief Minister, claiming his district had become a hotspot for terrorism and called for the CM to seek a vote of confidence.

Kundi reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) commitment to democracy and questioned when judges and military leaders would face similar scrutiny.